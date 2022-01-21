$325.00 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report sales of $325.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.01 million and the highest is $326.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 192,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,353. The stock has a market cap of $834.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $30,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.