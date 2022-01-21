33,512 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $263.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

