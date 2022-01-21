3,787 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 824,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 111,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $46.58 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

