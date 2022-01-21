3,787 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 824,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 111,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLMR opened at $46.58 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.
In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
