$4.13 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $4.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68. Signature Bank reported earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $18.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $20.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $27.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $340.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.18. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

