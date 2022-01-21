$4.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 330.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $23.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.45. 121,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,196. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day moving average of $171.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $222.04.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

