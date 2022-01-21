$41.92 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to report sales of $41.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.04 million. High Tide posted sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $143.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $145.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.48 million, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HITI shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, High Tide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of High Tide stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,575. The company has a market cap of $244.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. High Tide has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.