4,275 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KNX opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.