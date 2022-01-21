4,745 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,295,000.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.