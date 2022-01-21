508,471 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 508,471 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.32. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.