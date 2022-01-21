5,112 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $63.28 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

