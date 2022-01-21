51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 846.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in 51job were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in 51job by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of 51job by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.58. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

