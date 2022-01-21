$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post $55.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.23. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

