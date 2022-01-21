$646.96 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post $646.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.46 million and the highest is $649.46 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

BKD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 527.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 176,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

