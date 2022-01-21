652,613 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 652,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,370,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $34.41 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21.

