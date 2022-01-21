$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $77.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.70 million and the highest is $77.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $67.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $254.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.