8,800 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 260,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,490. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

