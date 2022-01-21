93,250 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veracyte by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Veracyte by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.