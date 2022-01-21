A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading 2.8% Higher

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.85. 4,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

