ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,741,246 shares.The stock last traded at $37.09 and had previously closed at $36.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 6.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ABB by 26.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

