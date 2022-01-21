Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 79,293 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $99,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.58. The stock had a trading volume of 144,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

