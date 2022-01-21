Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $2,208,875.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.19. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

