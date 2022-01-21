Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

