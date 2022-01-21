Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $102,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 662,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 299,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 468,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

