Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

