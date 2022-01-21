Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 471 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,091.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,525.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.36 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

