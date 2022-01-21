Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 803 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.61 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $156.02 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $211.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

