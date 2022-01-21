Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ATVI opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

