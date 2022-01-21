Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ATVI opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
