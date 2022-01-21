AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.77

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 422874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$219.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.1358636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800. Insiders have purchased 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,182 in the last quarter.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

