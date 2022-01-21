Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.14.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.