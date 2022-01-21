ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock worth $46,914,172 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 907,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

