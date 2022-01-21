Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.13. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 44,434 shares changing hands.

ADGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADGI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

