Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Down 11.3%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.10). 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.34.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.