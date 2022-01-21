Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.