Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

