Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

NYSE UBS opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

