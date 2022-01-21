Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

