Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 19.27% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October by 9.2% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

