AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.52. Approximately 997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.37% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

