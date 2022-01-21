Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.54

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.54 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 80.77 ($1.10). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 80.77 ($1.10), with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.54.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.