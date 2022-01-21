Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,919. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

