Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

