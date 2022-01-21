Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Reaches $7.59 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $223,387.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.78 or 0.07309697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00318957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.32 or 0.00881155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00073165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009225 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00472446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00269124 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

