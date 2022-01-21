Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €1.80 ($2.05) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 55.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.35 ($3.80).

EPA AF opened at €4.06 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

