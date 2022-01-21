Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $5.43 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,625,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,788,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

