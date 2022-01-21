Akroma Trading Down 28.4% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $88,494.04 and approximately $112.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

