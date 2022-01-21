Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

