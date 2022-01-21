Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 505,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,331,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

