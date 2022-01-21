Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.63.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

