Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.27

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.27 and last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.
In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
