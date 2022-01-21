Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.27

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.27 and last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

