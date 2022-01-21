Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.